Swerve Strickland is on the comeback trail.

Ahead of his advertised return at AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 this weekend, the former AEW World Champion appeared on the new No-Contest Wrestling podcast for an interview.

During the discussion, Swerve spoke about his upcoming return. Featured below is an excerpt:

“There’s a lot in the past I can address. The last time ya’ll saw me, I was knocked completely out by Hangman Page in a cage match. Got a lot of people talking for a whole month. I wasn’t even on camera. There’s a lot I can address there. There’s a lot I can address with the current. There is a lot I can address with the future. That’s the beauty about my presence on this show, especially my hometown and the city where I was born. There is a lot I can go into. Maybe the people are so enthralled and emotionally connected to me that I don’t even have to say much, I let the people say it. Maybe there’s that. Maybe there are things I have to say to Nana because there are a lot of business things that went awry with my presence being gone. No championship. Lost the main event of All Out, back-to-back. There are positives out there, the contract. I’m going to be signed for a long time. There are things to address there. My health condition. I haven’t been cleared for a month now. There are things to address there. There are a lot of things I have on my mind that I can express and go a bunch of different ways. This isn’t a talking segment. This is me really conveying new news with me personally, my businesses outside of this. The Mogul is not just a name I gave myself. It truly is what I am and who I am.”



“You can always expect the next evolution of me with the subtleties. Maybe my hair is different. Maybe my look is different. Something is different. You’ll feel something different in the air. That’s something I always love bringing to the table. You don’t know what to expect, and that’s the beauty of it and the beauty of who I am and what I offer. Even Tony Khan doesn’t know what to expect. He just goes, ‘Show up to work and here is what you got.’ He trusts and he knows I can make it happen. That’s the imprint I have on the show right now. I love it and I worked really hard to gain that. I was patient, I took a long time, and I didn’t rush into it. Let’s see how the landscape takes course and I will find my way and adapt into that. Now, people are anticipating a return of who I am, what I have to bring and what’s different, what’s new, and what old things I’m going to address.”