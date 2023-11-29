Swerve Strickland defeated Hangman Page in their Texas Death Match earlier this month at AEW Full Gear 2023, something he discussed in a new interview with TMZ Sports.

Strickland discussed Mick Foley’s legacy and compared Page to the WWE Hall of Famer.

“The Death Match, I don’t look like someone that’s a Deathmatch wrestler or a fan of it, or even partakes in it, but I’ve done my share. I actually grew up being a fan of hardcore stuff. Shoutout Mick Foley. I said on Twitter a couple years ago, I’m like, man, this generation doesn’t have a Mick Foley. Mick Foley was that guy in that Attitude Era, doing the right of passage to a lot of stars.” He continued, “He did with it with the Triple Hs, he did it with the Undertakers, he did it with the Austins, he’s done it with the Rocks. Then, the next generation, the Adam Copelands, the Randy Ortons, Brock. You name them, he gave him that right of passage, and I feel like we don’t have that anymore. Truth be told, when I made that tweet, I was like, man, who is that guy now? It might be Hangman Page. It might be.”

