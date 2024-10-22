Cedric Alexander is being underutilized by WWE.

That’s how Swerve Strickland sees things.

The former AEW World Champion recently shared his thoughts on this topic during an in-depth sit-down interview with O’Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast.

“Cedric Alexander. Big time. That’s my brother,” Strickland said of Alexander being underutilized by WWE that he would like to see receive an opportunity. “I was literally one of the groomsmen in his wedding. When I moved to Florida, he was one of the people who really held me down. We couldn’t get a couch. Him and Malakai Black pitched in money for me to buy a couch for the apartment. I still have that couch. I will never get rid of it because of that.”

Strickland continued, “Cedric was instrumental in that little space in between of me taking it to the next level on the indies. Not as Killshot, but on the indies, working with Cedric, I had two or three matches with him and that’s where it was like, ‘I’m figuring it out and getting it.’ Cedric, there is so much raw and unadulterated talent in that man. Even with himself, I think he’s still nervous to fully express himself. You never get that until you push them and get that open time. I think he needs that. They just re-signed him for another three years. You invest in him. You show that investment in him. I want to see more investment in him. There are a lot of people that can learn from him and there is a lot that the fanbase can learn from watching him. I still want it for him so bad. That’s a brother and a name I don’t throw out too often, but Cedric, for sure.”

