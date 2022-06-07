AEW superstar Shane “Swerve” Strickland threw out the first at today’s Florida Marlins MLB game. Swerve took to Twitter to share the footage writing, “”Honorary 1st pitch of the game. Big thank you goes out to @mikebiana @JoshAppel and the rest of the @Marlins organization!!!”
AEW has announced that they will be making their debut in Columbus Ohio on August 3rd for a taping of Dynamite. Full details can be found below.
