At AEW Dynasty 2025, Swerve Strickland came up short in his bid for the AEW World Championship, losing to Jon Moxley in the main event.

Despite the setback, Swerve addressed the crowd after the show. In a blunt and unexpected closing remark, he simply stated, “F**k Booker T.”

You can check out a full transcript of Swerve’s post-show promo below:

“I know there are some upset fans leaving for the doors and to your cars to go home. And I understand. I feel for you right now. If you can calmly just wait, share these last couple minutes with me. ’cause I don’t know if I’ll ever be back in this world Championship contender moment after the EVPs are back. We don’t know, but that’s why you continue to watch our program, All Elite Wrestling, because this is, we’re the best freaking wrestling and tonight, you just saw the absolute best compete for the AEW World Championship right in front of your very eyes.

13, very long years ago, I took my career to the next level by traveling all the way up from Lancaster, Pennsylvania all the way to this great city right here, Philadelphia and that’s where my career really skyrocketed. So this is a full circle moment. Getting to compete for the AEW World Championship on Pay-Per-View in front of the same people that didn’t know who I was. I had a dollar and a dream, and this is what came of it being here with you people right now tonight. Not only that, my family, my children, my two girls got to sit here, front row and really watch me compete for the World championship. My niece, my nephew, Brian, Zoe, Aaliyah, Naya, Michelle, Brian. These people took care of me. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here right now. So I just wanted to have a moment with you guys. As much as this is a moment for me and my family, and much as this is a moment for me and my new family that I’ve just grown to love over the last three years, Prince Freaking Nana

When I talk about representation, I mean it every single f**king time I speak on it. This kid right here that you supported for these last 12, 13 years, in one year, headlined Five Main event pay-per-views.

don’t just speak about representation, I go out there and prove the f**king thing, and I only make it as far as because of you people right here chanting whose house? Every single city, every single arena, every stadium, whether it’s the United States or if it’s in London, in front of 50 thousand, 80 thousand, I don’t care if it’s 200.

I always want to hear y’all chant ‘Who’s House” Thank you for being here. Thank you for the merchandise. Get home safely. And one last thing just for my own amusement…f**k Booker T.”

Bryan Danielson was backstage at AEW Dynasty 2025 on Sunday, according to a report from Pwinsider.

Although he didn’t appear on the show, he was present all night. Danielson last wrestled at AEW WrestleDream, where he lost to Jon Moxley in a match for the AEW World Championship. At that time, he stated his full-time wrestling career had come to an end.