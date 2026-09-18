Swerve Strickland isn’t impressed with MJF’s finishing move.

During a new “60 Second Interview” with Don Chenz (see video below), Strickland was asked to name the worst finishing move currently being used in AEW. He immediately singled out MJF and his version of the piledriver previously associated with Adam Cole.

“MJF. It sucks and it was stolen from Adam Cole,” Strickland said. “He stole all of his shit.”

MJF last appeared on AEW television during the September 2 episode of Dynamite, where he vowed to eventually return and get some payback.

Elsewhere in the interview, Strickland was asked what he would change about the AEW Trios Championship belt if given the opportunity to redesign it.

“Take the Young Bucks off of it,” Strickland said. “It is the Young Bucks throwing a superkick on the side plates. We’ve had so many Trios Champions since then.”

Strickland believes the side plates should instead reflect the team currently holding the championships.

“If you get the new champions, you put different — at least the trios team on it,” he continued. “The Young Bucks aren’t even a trios, it’s just two people on a Trios Championship.”