Swerve Strickland isn’t just looking for a win.

He’s aiming to shift the balance of power in AEW.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega upped the stakes in a big way when he challenged Strickland to put his AEW World Championship contendership on the line in a potential showdown.

Strickland didn’t hesitate to respond.

In his in-ring segment, Strickland fired back with a high-stakes counteroffer, making it clear that he’s not interested in a one-sided gamble. Instead, he demanded that Omega put his Executive Vice President status on the line if the match is going to happen.

That changed everything.

Later in the broadcast, it was officially confirmed that the two will meet under those conditions on next week’s episode of Dynamite, setting the stage for a clash with major implications both in and out of the ring.

High risk.

Real consequences.

And it all goes down in one week.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 3/18/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.