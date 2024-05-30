– The next AEW pay-per-view world title bout is set. And it’s champion versus champion. AEW International Champion Will Ospreay, who will defend his newly won title against Kyle O’Reilly at AEW Collision this Saturday, won The Forbidden Door Casino Gauntlet to earn the AEW World Championship opportunity against Swerve Strickland at The Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 30. Make sure to join us here on 6/30 for live Forbidden Door results coverage.

THE BILLY GOAT DID IT! Will Ospreay will challenge AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at Forbidden Door on June 30th!

– MJF surfaced on social media after his AEW Dynamite return was announced for next week’s show. ‘The Devil’ surfaced on social media and re-tweeted the official graphic advertising his return and wrote, “Daddy’s Back.” Make sure to join us here next Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.