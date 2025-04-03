Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page came face-to-face again on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The two former AEW World Champions yelled at each other, with officials holding them back. Hangman reminded Swerve that he had burned his house down.

Hangman shouted, “You deserved it.”

Swerve replied, “I know!”

Hangman acknowledged Swerve’s comment and walked away.

Soon after announcing the full bracket for the Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament, AEW revealed that the first-round match between Mercedes Mone and Julia Hart will take place at AEW Dynasty 2025.

The winner of that match will proceed to face the winner of another first-round bout between Athena and Harley Cameron.

Official Graphic Mercedes Moné vs. Julia Hart at Dynasty.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/beHvw6cIwl — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) April 3, 2025

Coming out of Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, we have the updated lineups for this weekend’s AEW Collision and AEW Dynasty 2025 events.

You can check out the updated cards for this weekend’s shows below:

AEW Collision (4/5):

Mercedes Mone & Harley Cameron vs. Athena & Julia Hart

Cash Wheeler vs. PAC

Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Tomohiro Ishii

Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) vs. CRU (Lio Rush & Action Andretti).

‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico (Ricochet on commentary

AEW Dynasty (4/6):