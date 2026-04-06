When ‘Sycho’ Sid takes his rightful place in pro wrestling history as a member of the 2026 class of the WWE Hall of Fame, someone special to the late pro wrestling legend will be in attendance.

His family.

Gunnar Eudy, son of late pro wrestling legend Sid Eudy (aka Sid Vicious, aka Sid Justice), announced via social media that despite not being able to give a speech due to his father’s induction being a Legacy Wing induction, he will be in attendance at the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony during WrestleMania Week in Las Vegas, NV.

“Hey wrestling fans,” Gunnar began a post on Facebook to announce the news (see below). “My family and I will be in Vegas for the Hall of Fame and WrestleMania.”

He continued, “There will be no acceptance speech because they are putting him in the legacy wing. We will just be in the crowd.”

The statement went on to ask pro wrestling fans for feedback about WrestleCon, which is taking place the same weekend, and whether or not he should go to that as well.

Sid Eudy joins Andre The Giant vs. Hulk Hogan from WrestleMania 3, Dennis Rodman, Stephanie McMahon, Bad News Brown, Demolition and AJ Styles as inductees in the 2026 class of the WWE Hall of Fame.