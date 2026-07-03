Independent wrestler Stewart Smith, better known as Syko Stu, addressed the court during Thursday’s sentencing hearing for Raja Jackson, detailing the lasting impact of the August 2025 assault that left him with significant injuries.

According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, Smith testified before Jackson was taken into custody to begin serving his 90-day sentence in Los Angeles County Jail.

“What happened affected me deeply and I do not minimize the seriousness of it,” Smith said, according to the report. “The injuries I suffered led to a long and difficult recovery that I am still trying to recover from, including treatment for a severe traumatic brain injury, a shattered maxilla and a bone graft procedure.”

The Los Angeles Times also reported that Smith told the court he continues to deal with memory loss and reduced cognitive function stemming from the attack, adding that he has been unable to work for nearly a year as a result of his injuries.

Despite the severity of the incident, Smith told the court he has forgiven Jackson.

“I do not stand here with hatred for a desire for revenge. I hold no grudges against Mr. Jackson,” Smith said in court. “People can make terrible decisions in difficult moments.”

According to the report, Jackson did not address the court prior to sentencing.

As previously reported, the incident occurred during a KNOKX Pro Wrestling event in August 2025, when Jackson entered the ring and legitimately attacked Smith, knocking him unconscious before continuing the assault. Jackson was arrested in Los Angeles on September 18, 2025.

Several months ago, Jackson, now 26, pleaded no contest to one felony count of battery causing serious bodily injury and pleaded guilty to personal infliction of great bodily injury and engaging in violent conduct. Under the terms of the plea agreement, Jackson will serve 90 days in county jail, pay Smith $81,703.38 in restitution, and complete two years of probation.

Following the incident, WWE removed KNOKX Pro Wrestling from its WWE ID program.