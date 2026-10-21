Syko Stu has opened up about the violent incident involving Raja Jackson at KnokX Pro in August 2025, detailing the serious injuries he suffered, his ongoing recovery, and why he hasn’t returned to the ring.

Jackson, the son of former UFC star Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, attacked Stu during a planned angle at the August 23 event. After slamming Stu to the mat and knocking him unconscious, Jackson delivered more than 20 unanswered strikes to his head before fellow wrestler Doug Malo intervened.

The incident followed an earlier confrontation outside the venue in which Stu smashed a beer can over Jackson’s head, believing they were participating in a wrestling angle. Stu later apologized after realizing Jackson wasn’t familiar with the situation, and the two shook hands.

During an appearance on the SOS Podcast with Matt Rosa and Neno Torres, Stu recalled the events leading up to the attack, although he admitted much of that day remains a blur.

“I don’t remember a lot of it. I do remember Raja coming backstage and he was filming. Usually you don’t film backstage like that. I know there was the can spot and I don’t remember too much after that.”

Stu explained that Jackson’s involvement in the match had been discussed beforehand, with the expectation that he would deliver a worked punch in retaliation for the earlier beer can incident.

“I do remember that we did call a finish and he was supposed to come in. I think he was going to give me one punch because of the can spot. It’s supposed to be a wrestling punch, but if he would’ve connected with it a little more, I could’ve sold it better. I don’t think anyone expected what was going to happen to happen.”

According to Stu, he lost consciousness immediately after being slammed and has no recollection of the punches that followed. He wouldn’t regain consistent awareness until several days later while hospitalized.

“I was out on the slam. I don’t remember anything. The match went really good until that. I don’t remember anything until, I believe it was Tuesday. I woke up in the hospital. I was in and out of consciousness the whole time.”

Stu recalled seeing several wrestlers during his hospitalization, including Rikishi, as he began trying to understand what had happened.

“I woke up on Tuesday and saw some of the wrestlers. Rikishi was there and we were talking. I was just trying to recover.”

He also revealed that hospital staff wouldn’t show him footage of the incident or discuss the video with him. After being admitted on Saturday, he was discharged the following Thursday.

The physical consequences have been significant. Stu suffered a severe traumatic brain injury, facial damage, and dental injuries that continue to require treatment.

“I really had to relearn how to walk. I couldn’t walk after that for a while. I did have a severe traumatic brain injury. I lost two teeth. I shattered my maxilla. I know there’s more stuff, but I can’t remember off the top of my head.”

The injuries also affected his ability to work, with Stu explaining that his job requires extensive computer use. He continues to receive treatment for the brain injury and is awaiting additional dental procedures.

“I was off work for an entire year. With a severe traumatic brain injury, my job is a lot of computer work. Just going to doctor’s appointments. I’m still waiting for dental to come through. They’re giving implants for those. I’m still continuing with the traumatic brain injury doctors. It’s an ongoing thing.”

Stu said his rehabilitation includes word exercises designed to improve his cognitive abilities. However, he continues to experience memory problems in everyday life, including forgetting conversations within minutes, repeating tasks, and struggling to recognize names and faces.

Another subject addressed during the interview was a previous statement that had been interpreted as Stu forgiving Jackson.

Stu clarified that he never actually said he forgave Jackson, explaining that his comments were about choosing not to carry resentment as he recovered.

“That was a little bit out of context. What I actually said was, ‘I’m not holding a grudge.’ I never said anything about forgiveness. Everybody can learn something from this.”

He continued by explaining why he believes holding onto anger would only make his recovery more difficult.

“I just didn’t want to hold a grudge because that brings the negative energy into it. When you have to let something go, it kind of helps you heal from it. As far as forgiveness, when we’re in the courtroom and I was reading that statement, I don’t think the LA Times heard the same statement that I read.”

Stu was also asked whether either Jackson or his father had contacted him following the incident.

While Rampage apparently attempted to reach him during his hospitalization, Stu said he ultimately decided against returning the call after hearing comments the former UFC fighter made publicly.

“I didn’t have my phone the whole time I was in hospital. My phone was going crazy. It took a while to go through all the messages, and I saw Rampage called and he wanted me to call him back, but then I saw him go on all these podcasts and was basically trashing me.”

Stu took particular issue with allegations about his drinking, which he disputed.

“I’m not going to call you back if you already made up your mind about me. I kind of let it go, but he was on different podcasts talking about me being drunk all the time. None of the statements from other people who actually know me would support that.”

When asked what he would say to Rampage if they crossed paths today, Stu admitted he wasn’t sure.

As for his wrestling future, Stu said he believes he is physically capable of competing again. However, the lingering effects of his brain injury have made remembering matches and planned spots extremely difficult.

He has not wrestled since the attack and has been advised against returning, although he still hopes to compete again someday.

Jackson ultimately served 90 days in prison after pleading no contest to a felony count of battery with serious bodily injury.

When asked whether he believed the sentence was sufficient and justice had been served, Stu declined to give a definitive answer.

“We might have to hold off on that one for now.”