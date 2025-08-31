Syko Stu (Smith) has come home!

The independent pro wrestling star and veteran of the U.S. military surfaced on social media on Sunday afternoon, releasing a detailed statement through Contessa Patterson via his official Instagram page after finally being released from the hospital following his viral incident at the KnokX Pro event with Raja Jackson, son of MMA legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.

“Stuart has been released from the hospital and is now home resting. He sustained a serious head injury and was unconscious upon arrival at the ER. His injuries include trauma to both the upper and lower jaws, a laceration to his upper lip, and a fracture to the maxilla bone, which unfortunately resulted in the loss of several teeth.

He has a long road of recovery ahead, but he remains in good spirits despite everything he has been through.

We are deeply grateful for all the love and support we’ve received during this time. Thank you to everyone who has contributed in any way—whether through monetary donations, food, flowers, or gifts. Your kindness means more than words can express.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

With love and respect,

Contessa Patterson & Stuart Smith (aka SykoStu)”