Some encouraging news for those following the horrendous Syko Stu and Raja Jackson situation.

As noted, Raja Jackson, son of former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and part-time guest TNA Wrestling star Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, savagely attacked independent pro wrestling Syko Stu during a match at the KnokX Pro event in Sun Valley, California over the weekend.

Jackson was hit with a beer can by Stu prior to the show on August 23, but the two ended up burying the hatchet soon after when Stu apologized. Due to everything being live-streamed, the decision was made to turn the situation into a work, with Jackson planned to hit the ring for a spot with Stu during the actual show later that evening.

And then it happened.

By now everyone has seen the graphic video footage, which shows Jackson going into business for himself by taking a wide-open cheap shot at Stu, who was expecting the run-in, but not the shoot-slam and 20-plus unprotected, full-force punches to the face that followed.

Jackson then fled the scene and was followed by wrestlers, with all of that also being captured on camera and streamed live for all to see, while yelling that he’s “not a b*tch” and that “no one can f**k with him.”

Following the heinous actions of the aspiring MMA fighter, Jackson’s father, Rampage Jackson, recorded video of himself watching the incident live for the first time, as well as his initial reaction, before subsequently issuing a full statement regarding the matter.

The next day, the media coverage of the incident was explosive, with virtually all pro wrestling, MMA and even many mainstream outlets covering the story.

TMZ Sports noted that Stu had flatlined and was unresponsive for several minutes immediately after the slam and punches from Jackson in the ring. It was also noted via USA Today that Stu lost several teeth, suffered broken bones in his face, and that he was choking on blood and teeth. The report also noted that local authorities could be hitting Jackson with attempted murder charges as a result of what went down.

KnokX Pro, the promotion led by WWE Hall of Fame legend Rikishi, father of The Usos duo of “Big” Jimmy Uso and “Main Event” Jey Uso, issued a statement making it clear that they have never dealt with anything even close to this in the 17-plus years they have been operating.

In an update, Stu has reportedly regained consciousness, and has even been released from the hospital. Additionally, viral social media mega-star Mr. Beast has issued a statement on X offering to pay the medical costs for Syko Stu, real name Stuart Smith.

“Dang man, this hurts to see,” Mr. Beast wrote in the statement. “Especially because I read he was a veteran that used wrestling as an outlet to get over PTSD.”

Mr. Beast continued, “Genuinely, if anyone connected to him knows of a way I can help please reach out. If his kid is a fan or I can help with hospital bills, I don’t know, but I’ll help.”

Professional Wrestlers be careful who trust No one is watching out for you pic.twitter.com/KNF4Z9kRjE — “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) August 24, 2025

Raja Jackson CLEARLY shakes SycoStu’s hand before the brutal assault. “I apologise” “I appreciate it” pic.twitter.com/3UYfIJyF27 — TheFightVaults (@FightVaults) August 24, 2025

Footage shows that the attack was premeditated. He was told it was supposed to be a staged incident, but he kept insisting that he was actually going to hit him. pic.twitter.com/qJZXB0T41C — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) August 25, 2025

Rampage Jackson’s son disrupted a pro wrestling match to beat up a man who had picked on him earlier in the day 👀 pic.twitter.com/75oq1R261C — talk of the town🪐  (@topclip79) August 24, 2025

Behind the scenes footage of staff trying to get the wrestler Syko Stu to regain consciousness pic.twitter.com/E6d6GlzTiK — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) August 24, 2025

The pro wrestler Raja Jackson attacked was a former Army veteran suffering from PTSD and relied on pro wrestling as a way to escape his personal struggles

pic.twitter.com/C9RKVZNLFU — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 24, 2025

Dang man, this hurts to see. Especially because I read he was a veteran that used wrestling as an outlet to get over ptsd.. Genuinely, if anyone connected to him knows of a way I can help please reach out. If his kid is a fan or I can help with hospital bills idk but I’ll help. — MrBeast (@MrBeast) August 25, 2025

I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback”in… — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) August 24, 2025