Syko Stu is making a return.

Syko Stu is stepping back into the spotlight during one of wrestling’s biggest weeks of the year.

Eight months after gaining unexpected national attention following an attack by Raja Jackson, Stu, real name Stuart Smith, is set to appear in Las Vegas during WrestleMania week for a rare fan meet-and-greet opportunity.

KnokX Pro Wrestling has confirmed that Stu will be part of special autograph signing events taking place Thursday and Friday at The Quay Boardwalk inside Treasure Island. The promotion is using the appearance to spotlight Stu’s story and his widely discussed confrontation with Jackson.

Fans in attendance won’t just get autographs, they’ll also have the chance to hear directly from Stu about what really happened during the incident that brought him into the spotlight.

A rare appearance, and one tied to a story that still has people talking.