Legendary actor Sylvester Stallone posted a viral Instagram selfie with veteran WWE Superstar John Cena over the weekend.

Stallone and Cena participated in press junkets for The Suicide Squad over the weekend, which included an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America that will air in the coming week. Stallone, who plays King Shark in the movie, took a backstage photo with Cena, who stars as The Peacemaker. The Rocky actor praised Cena and the rest of the cast.

“Having fun doing GOOD MORNING AMERICA with some of the cast from THE SUICIDE SQUAD … @johncena , Like the other cast members are incredible in the film. Absolutely brilliant directing @jamesgunn ! Opening AUG . 5th,” Sly wrote as the Instagram caption.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters in the UK this Friday, July 30, and then in the United States on Thursday, August 5. The movie will also stream on HBO Max for thirty days, beginning August 5. The Peacemaker, an eight-episode spin-off TV series with Cena, will premiere on HBO Max on January 16, 2022.

Stay tuned for more from Cena. You can see Stallone’s full post below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.