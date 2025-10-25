Andrade El Idolo continues to dominate wrestling headlines following a whirlwind month that has seen his career take several dramatic turns.

The former WWE and AEW standout was officially released from his WWE contract late last month after reportedly violating the company’s Wellness Policy on multiple occasions. While the exact nature of those infractions remains undisclosed, WWE sources described the decision as “unavoidable,” effectively ending Andrade’s second stint with the company.

In a move that stunned fans, Andrade made a surprise return to AEW just days later, appearing on the promotion’s sixth-anniversary edition of Dynamite. His reemergence was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from the live crowd — a moment many believed would signal the start of a major comeback story for the 34-year-old star.

However, that return proved to be short-lived. WWE quickly intervened by sending AEW a cease-and-desist order, claiming that Andrade remains under a one-year non-compete clause tied to his most recent contract termination. The legal dispute effectively pulled Andrade from AEW programming almost immediately, leaving his status in limbo once again.

Now, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the situation has begun to draw sympathy from within the industry. Several wrestlers and promoters reportedly feel Andrade has been “unfairly boxed in” by contractual restrictions, with one unnamed source noting that “he’s being punished twice — first by losing his job, and then by being blocked from working elsewhere.”

As a result, many in the wrestling community have rallied behind Andrade, believing that the ordeal could set the stage for him to be embraced as a massive babyface once he’s able to officially resume competition.

In the meantime, Andrade has found at least one outlet to stay active. He has been announced for Big Time Wrestling’s upcoming show on November 1, where he’s scheduled to face former WWE star Donovan Dijak in what’s already being billed as a marquee matchup.

While there’s still no definitive timeline for when Andrade will be cleared to make a full-time AEW return, his current situation has only fueled fan interest and speculation.