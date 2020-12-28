On Sunday, WWE released their best matches of 2020 on the free version of the WWE Network. The top 10 matches are:

10. Kyle O’Reilly versus Finn Balor for the NXT championship at Takeover 31

9. Rhea Ripley versus Charlotte Flair for the NXT women’s championship at Mania 36

8. Ilja Dragunov versus WALTER for the NXT UK championship on NXT UK TV

7. Randy Orton versus Drew McINtyre for the WWE championship at CoC

6. Daniel Bryan versus AJ Styles June 12th SmackDown

5. Sami Zayn versus Jef Hard versus AJ Styles for the I.C. championship at CoC

4. Roman Reigns versus Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series

3. Edge versus Randy Orton at Backlash

2. Sasha Banks versus Bayley for the SD women’s championship at Hell in a Cell

1. Undertaker versus AJ Styles Boneyard Match at Mania 36

T-Bar of RETRIBUTION decided to have some fun on social media by calling out the company he works for over them not including any matches featuring members of the group.

“WWE trying to wipe me from history and I don’t blame them. Then they wonder why we do what we do.”