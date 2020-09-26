It was revealed last week on Raw that WWE had signed the chaotic group, Retribution, to official Superstar contracts. They didn’t explain on-air why that happenned, but T-Bar did explain on Twitter nearly a week later. T-Bar says that the cost of signing them was cheaper than the cost of trying to prevent the damages they were causing.

WWE offered us contracts because it was financially cheaper than all of the security guards we kept injuring.

We signed the contracts to pay for our hired guns to do our dirty work.

Our goal is still to destroy our current employer, WWE. #RETRIBUTION https://t.co/UYN0xWS6VZ — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 26, 2020

The angle being ran is that Retribution was upset with the WWE and all of the signed Superstars for caring more about money and fame than wrestling, which made things even more confusing when Retribution was unceremoniously signed to deals with the company. Later in the night, the 3 core male members of the stable had their debut match in the main event of Monday Night Raw against the Hurt Business. They were announced as Slapjack, T-Bar, and Mace. It was later revealed on social media that the 2 women were Retaliation and Reckoning.

T-Bar has been performing some self-mockery all week on Twitter by making constant comparisons to himself and Tom Hardy’s Bane from the Dark Knight Rises.