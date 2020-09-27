On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast long-time wrestling personality/promoter Eric Bischoff criticized WWE’s RETRIBUTION angle, stating that he thinks the story is nonsencial, and for lack of a better word, sucks.

Today…WWE star T-BAR (fka Dominik Dijakovic) fired back at the former SmackDown Executive Director’s comments on Twitter. He writes, “Thank you @EBischoff. You are a huge inspiration for #RETRIBUTION! We too aspire to one day destroy a billion dollar wrestling company and bury it under fiery wreckage.”

Thank you @EBischoff. You are a huge inspiration for #RETRIBUTION! We too aspire to one day destroy a billion dollar wrestling company and bury it under fiery wreckage. pic.twitter.com/xGJXkdNzrc — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 27, 2020

It was revealed on last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw that RETRIBUTION had signed contracts with WWE following weeks of attacks on both the roster and staff.