WWE star and RETRIBUTION member T-Bar (fka Dominik Dijakovic) took to Twitter this evening to send a warning to everyone on the WWE roster. T-Bar writes, “No

@WWE Superstar is safe. You’re all dead.”

A fan would later tag Bray Wyatt on the post, which prompted the former Universal champion to write back, “I’m already dead.”

Wyatt wasn’t the only one to respond. Former five-time women’s champion Alexa Bliss, who has been working hand-in-hand with Wyatt’s Fiend persona, writes, “Dare ya to find out 🧟‍♀️. #LetHimIn.”

See the exchange below.