The WWE 205 Live Twitter account shared a picture of Mansoor after his victory over Jake Atlas on Friday’s episode. T-BAR responded by writing that RETRIBUTION hates every WWE Superstar, especially Mansoor.

Mansoor last suffered a loss on August 24, 2019 in a 15-man Battle Royal at a WWE NXT live event. His last singles loss one day earlier against T-BAR, who at the time went by the name, Dominik Dijakovic.

Mansoor has now won 36 matches in a row (H/T Cagematch).