The WWE 205 Live Twitter account shared a picture of Mansoor after his victory over Jake Atlas on Friday’s episode. T-BAR responded by writing that RETRIBUTION hates every WWE Superstar, especially Mansoor.
Mansoor last suffered a loss on August 24, 2019 in a 15-man Battle Royal at a WWE NXT live event. His last singles loss one day earlier against T-BAR, who at the time went by the name, Dominik Dijakovic.
Mansoor has now won 36 matches in a row (H/T Cagematch).
We hate every @WWE Superstar.
Especially this guy. Deserves a punch square in his face. #RETRIBUTION https://t.co/ic4Og3qwAS
— T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) January 2, 2021