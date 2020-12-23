T-BAR of RETRIBUTION reached out to Randy Orton on Twitter and invited him into the group after the way he set fire to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WWE TLC on Sunday in their Firefly Inferno main event.

“Hey @RandyOrton, the way you viciously murdered a @WWE Superstar really touched our hearts here in #RETRIBUTION. Please know that our doors are now always open for you,” T-BAR wrote in response to Orton’s tweet on The Mandalorian.

Orton has not responded to T-BAR as of this writing. You can see the full tweet below:

Hey @RandyOrton, the way you viciously murdered a @WWE Superstar really touched our hearts here in #RETRIBUTION. Please know that our doors are now always open for you. https://t.co/DJeLEDraoo — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) December 22, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.