As noted on Tuesday night, WWE’s T-BAR took a shot at AEW’s Sammy Guevara and claimed that he stole his finishing move as they both use the Argentine backbreaker into a knee lift, T-BAR for his Feast Your Eyes finisher, and Guevara for his GTH finisher.

“Some little teenage virgin on AEW stole my finisher like four years ago after we did a show together. I’d steal something from his move set but it’s all just @KingRicochet moves,” T-BAR wrote.

Guevara responded before the tweet was deleted and said the move actually belongs to a wrestler named Matt Demorest.

He wrote, “Someone tell T-Bag the move actually belongs to Matt Demorest (the guy he stole it from) & I’m just trying to get the move to be seen since you know he’s never on TV. Also while you are sitting doing nothing in catering on Monday check out the newest vlog”

AEW’s Dax Harwood responded to Guevara’s tweet and took a shot at T-BAR.

Dax wrote, “‘Stole MY finisher’. MY FINISHER?! [laughing emoji] The guy is an idiot. He’s lucky to even be in the business.”

T-BAR later brought up Guevara’s controversial comments he made about SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks in 2016, which AEW suspended him for last year when they resurfaced.

He wrote, “Someone tell panda kid I had a singles match on TV last night, and I didn’t steal the move from some backyarder, I thought of it in a professional wrestling ring with @Kill4nova. Try being creative sometime, instead of, oh I don’t know, making jokes about rape.”

T-BAR also responded to the earlier shot from Harwood, writing, “I could never understand what your problem was with me. I was always polite to you. Complimented your matches. I think you hated my style? So weird. Hope all is well, you usually seem like a nice enough dude.”

T-BAR then warned that he was deleting his comments, writing, “You know what, everyone is right. This is a dumb argument and I’m deleting my contributions to it.”

And he did, all related posts have been deleted as well, including the response to Harwood.

You can see the related posts below, the ones that are still live:

