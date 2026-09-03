Adam Copeland and Christian Cage are set to defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships in a three-way dream match at AEW All Out.

During the September 2 episode of AEW Dynamite, Copeland announced that he and Cage will put the titles on the line against FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler and The Young Bucks’ Matt and Nick Jackson.

Copeland teased that the match will feature tables, ladders and chairs, setting the stage for a potentially chaotic title showdown between three of AEW’s most accomplished teams.

Cope and Cage retained the championship against The Young Bucks at AEW All In, though Copeland admitted that he was unhappy with how the victory occurred. Christian used a wrench during the match, something Copeland said he did not notice until watching the footage afterward.

FTR has not competed in AEW since losing an “I Quit” match against Copeland and Cage at Double or Nothing.

AEW All Out 2026 takes place on Saturday, September 26, from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/26 for live AEW All Out 2026 Results coverage.