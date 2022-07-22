New matches have been announced for the upcoming NWA 74th Anniversary pay-per-view.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray will face Mike Knox in a Tables Match on Night 1 of the big NWA 74 event. It was also confirmed that Kerry Morton will challenge NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide with the title on the line, apparently on Night 2.

We noted yesterday how NWA World Television Champion Tyrus has replaced Nick Aldis in the main event against NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch. As noted at this link, the challenge was announced by NWA owner Billy Corgan, who went on Busted Open Radio and accused Aldis of playing politics. It’s interesting to note how at one point Aldis vs. Murdoch was scheduled for Night 1, but Tyrus vs. Murdoch is now being advertised for Night 2.

The NWA 74th Anniversary pay-per-view will air live on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28 from Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri. The event will air live on pay-per-view and FITE TV. Below is the current card:

NIGHT ONE, AUGUST 27:

Tables Match

Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox

Samantha Starr vs. TBA

Starr will be managed by her mother, the legendary Baby Doll.

NIGHT TWO, AUGUST 28:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match

NWA World Television Champion Tyrus vs. Trevor Murdoch (c)

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Kerry Morton vs. Homicide (c)

Battle Royal for the Vacant NWA United States Tag Team Titles

10 Tag Teams TBA

TBA vs. TBA

The legendary JJ Dillon will manage one tag team in a match to be announced.

