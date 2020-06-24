 Tag Match Changed For Tonight's AEW Dynamite, Update On Natural Nightmares To Be Announced

Tag Match Changed For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Update On Natural Nightmares To Be Announced

One comment

AEW has announced on Twitter that FTR will now be facing SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) instead of the Natural Nightmares (QT Marshall & Dustin Rhodes) on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The promotion also states that they will address this evening why the Nightmares were replaced, with the most likely-scenario being Dustin Rhodes still being banged up from his head-to-head collision with Kenny Omega on last week’s show. Check out the details below.

UPDATED DYNAMITE CARD:

-Luchasaurus versus Wardlow in a Lumberjack match
-Sonny Kiss/Joey Janela versus Brodie Lee/Colt Cabana
-FTR versus SCU
-Matt Hardy versus Santana
-Jon Moxley in action
-Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho segment
-Cody Rhodes press conference

RECENT POSTS

Home | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Contact | Privacy Policy