Tag Match Changed For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Update On Natural Nightmares To Be Announced

AEW has announced on Twitter that FTR will now be facing SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) instead of the Natural Nightmares (QT Marshall & Dustin Rhodes) on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The promotion also states that they will address this evening why the Nightmares were replaced, with the most likely-scenario being Dustin Rhodes still being banged up from his head-to-head collision with Kenny Omega on last week’s show. Check out the details below.
MATCH UPDATE#FTR will face #SCU on less than six hours notice!
Can #FTR change focus? & Can #FTR be prepared for a team as experienced as @facdaniels & @FrankieKazarian?
Watch #AEWDynamite tonight on @TNTDrama 8e/7c.
*Natural Nightmares situation will be addressed tonight. pic.twitter.com/5y75Bl1Uch
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 24, 2020
UPDATED DYNAMITE CARD:
-Luchasaurus versus Wardlow in a Lumberjack match
-Sonny Kiss/Joey Janela versus Brodie Lee/Colt Cabana
-FTR versus SCU
-Matt Hardy versus Santana
-Jon Moxley in action
-Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho segment
-Cody Rhodes press conference
