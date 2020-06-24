Tag Match Changed For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Update On Natural Nightmares To Be Announced

AEW has announced on Twitter that FTR will now be facing SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) instead of the Natural Nightmares (QT Marshall & Dustin Rhodes) on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The promotion also states that they will address this evening why the Nightmares were replaced, with the most likely-scenario being Dustin Rhodes still being banged up from his head-to-head collision with Kenny Omega on last week’s show. Check out the details below.

MATCH UPDATE#FTR will face #SCU on less than six hours notice!

Can #FTR change focus? & Can #FTR be prepared for a team as experienced as @facdaniels & @FrankieKazarian?

Watch #AEWDynamite tonight on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. *Natural Nightmares situation will be addressed tonight. pic.twitter.com/5y75Bl1Uch — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 24, 2020

UPDATED DYNAMITE CARD:

-Luchasaurus versus Wardlow in a Lumberjack match

-Sonny Kiss/Joey Janela versus Brodie Lee/Colt Cabana

-FTR versus SCU

-Matt Hardy versus Santana

-Jon Moxley in action

-Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho segment

-Cody Rhodes press conference