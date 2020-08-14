Tag Team and Singles Matches Announced for Tonight’s WWE 205 Live

Legado del Fantasma will be back in action during tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network.

WWE has just announced that Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza will face Ever-Rise on tonight’s show. The Legado del Fantasma leader will be with them, WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar.

It was also announced that Jake Atlas vs. Ariya Daivari will take place on tonight’s 205 Live episode. The match was made after a Twitter back & forth between the two.

Below is WWE’s full announcement on tonight’s 205 Live episode, along with the Daivari vs. Atlas video exchange:

Atlas collides with Daivari, Ever-Rise take on Legado del Fantasma on 205 Live Tonight on a must-see edition of 205 Live, Jake Atlas and Ariya Daivari will slug it out in singles competition after a heated exchange on social media, and Ever-Rise will battle Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza of Legado del Fantasma. Daivari Dinero has wasted no time making enemies since his return to the purple brand, arrogantly taunting his fellow Cruiserweights with a selfie video from his yacht several weeks ago and blindsiding Oney Lorcan with a savage assault last week. Atlas, who is starting to make a name for himself on 205 Live and NXT, took exception with Daivari’s dastardly attack and called him out on Twitter, resulting in Daivari laying out a challenge and Atlas immediately accepting. Will Daivari pick up a victory in his first match since March, or will Atlas claim an impressive win and silence the antagonistic Daivari Dinero? Ever since aligning with NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Wilde & Mendoza have carried themselves with an unmistakable new swagger that has propelled them to new heights. The wins just keep coming for Legado del Fantasma, but they’ll receive another challenge tonight in the form of Ever-Rise. Chase Parker & Matt Martel broke out of a mini-slump with a much-needed tag team victory last week, which seemed to raise their spirits considerably, as they quickly labeled themselves “the best team in 205 Live history.” As a result, they issued a challenge to any tag team that was willing to accept, and Wilde & Mendoza have answered the call. Check out these two can’t-miss matches tonight at 10/9 C, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network!

