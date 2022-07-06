TERMINUS PRO has announced on Twitter that The Factory (QT Marshall & Aaron Solo) will take on C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) at the promotion’s third-ever event, which takes place on July 21st at the Oasis Event Center in Atlanta, Georgia.
WELCOME • TO • TERMINUS
THE FACTORY •vs• C4
-Jonathan Gresham vs. Konosuke Takeshita
-Queen Aminata vs. Masha Slamovich
-Jay Lethal vs. Baron Black
-Invictus Khash vs. Mike Bennett
