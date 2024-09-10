A big match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

On Tuesday afternoon, Tony Khan took to X and announced the addition of a Tag-Team Casino Gauntlet match, where the winners will earn a shot at the AEW World Tag-Team Champions The Young Bucks at AEW Grand Slam.

“The winners of the inaugural Tag Team Casino Gauntlet Match will fight The Young Bucks for the World Tag Team Title at AEW Grand Slam,” the announcement read. “Don’t miss Wednesday AEW, TOMORROW!”

Also scheduled for this week’s show is Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata in an AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator, as well as a live appearance by Jon Moxley.

