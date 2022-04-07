AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS, which takes place in New Orleans, Louisiana. Check it out below.

-Jurassic Express vs. reDRagon for the AEW tag team titles

-Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Santana/Ortiz/Eddie Kingston

Matches announced for #AEWDynamite next week. –AEW World Titles Match: Jurassic Express vs reDRagon –Kingston/Santana/Ortiz vs Jericho/ Hager /Daniel Garcia pic.twitter.com/SHd3HbNTUg — Denise 'Hollywood Bad Girl' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) April 7, 2022

Also not yet confirmed but MJF did challenge Captain Shawn Dean to a singles-match for next week’s show.

Full results to Dynamite can be found here.