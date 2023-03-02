AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new fatal-four-way tag team matchup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage from the COW Palace in San Francisco, California.
The teams competing in the contest will be Top Flight, The Blackpool Combat Club (Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli), Aussie Open, and the Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds), all who wrestled in last night’s Casino Battle Royal on Dynamite.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 2, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAMPAGE:
-Keith Lee & Dustin Rhodes vs. Mogul Affiliates (Swerve Strickland & Parker Boudreaux)
-Top Flight vs. Aussie Open vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds