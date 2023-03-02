AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new fatal-four-way tag team matchup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage from the COW Palace in San Francisco, California.

The teams competing in the contest will be Top Flight, The Blackpool Combat Club (Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli), Aussie Open, and the Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds), all who wrestled in last night’s Casino Battle Royal on Dynamite.

This Friday

San Francisco @cowpalacesf

Friday Night #AEWRampage

10pm ET/9pm CT/8pm MT/7pm CT

LIVE on TNT Top Flight

vs

Silver/Reynolds

vs@ClaudioCSRO/@WheelerYuta

vs

Aussie Open 4 teams who collided on #AEWDynamite tonight will fight it out in a 4 way battle on Friday Night! pic.twitter.com/zT4mPJn1DA — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 2, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAMPAGE:

-Keith Lee & Dustin Rhodes vs. Mogul Affiliates (Swerve Strickland & Parker Boudreaux)

-Top Flight vs. Aussie Open vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds