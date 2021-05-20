On tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT it was announced that the icon Sting and former TNT champion Darby Allin will be taking on Ethan Page and Scorpion Sky in tag team action at the May 30th Double or Nothing pay per view. This will be Sting’s first live match back since his arrival at last December’s Winter Is Coming special, and his second bout following the Revolution cinematic match against Team Taz.

UPDATED CARD FOR DOUBLE OR NOTHING:

Triple Threat for the AEW World Title

PAC vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Kenny Omega (c)

AEW Women’s World Title

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida (c)

Stadium Stampede Match

The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle

AEW TNT Title Match

Lance Archer vs. Miro (c)

Casino Battle Royale for a Future AEW World Title Shot

Christian Cage, Matt Sydal, Jungle Boy, Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, Colt Cabana, 10, Evil Uno, Powerhouse Hobbs, others TBA

Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Brian Cage

Sting & Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky