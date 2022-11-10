AEW has announced a new tag team matchup for the November 19th Full Gear pay-per-view, which will take place from the Prudential Center in Newark New Jersey.

Former TNT champion Darby Allin and the Icon Sting will team up once again, this time to face Jay Lethal and new AEW signee, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR AEW FULL GEAR:

-Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW world championship

-Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW interim women’s championship

-Chris Jericho vs. Claudio vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Bryan Danielson for the ROH world championship

-Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose for the TBS championship

-The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Your Glory for the AEW tag team championship

-World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals

-Saraya vs. Britt Baker

-Sting & Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett