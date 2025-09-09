– The commentary team for this week’s episode of WWE Raw at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin was Corey Graves and Joe Tessitore, despite rumors of Michael Cole and Graves being planned to call both WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown going forward. The two brought up the rumors about Wade Barrett at the top of the show on Monday night. They also confirmed that next week’s WWE Raw will feature a special start time of 7pm EST. / 4pm PST.

– Tag-team legends The Usos reunited and came to the ring to kick off the September 8 episode of WWE Raw in Milwaukee, WI. The duo of “Main Event” Jey Uso and “Big” Jimmy Uso called out The Vision team of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. By the end of the segment, it was officially announced that The Usos vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed will be taking place at WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN on September 20 in Indianapolis, IN.