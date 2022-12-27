Game Changer Wrestling has announced a tag team match for the upcoming GCW vs. New South event.
Bussy (Allie Katch & Effy) will face off against The Carnies (Nick Iggy & Kerry Awful) at the event on Sunday, January 22nd at the Singin River Brewery in Florence, Alabama.
Previously announced for the event are Nick Gage, Komander, Gringo Loco, Nick Wayne, Tony Deppen, Jordan Oliver, Billie Starkz and more.
Get Tix:https://t.co/9O5SQQ0WGf
Sun 1/22 – 5PM
Singin River Brewery
Florence AL
