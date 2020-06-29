Tag Team Match Added to Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced that Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders will face Angel Garza and Andrade during tonight’s RAW episode.

The storyline is that The Viking Raiders are trying to get payback for RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, who were attacked by Andrade and Garza last week.

Below is the updated announced line-up for tonight’s RAW:

* Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Viking Raiders

* WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews vs. MVP in a non-title match

* Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio feud continues

* Double Extreme Rules contract signing for Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

