IMPACT Wrestling has announced on Twitter that the Rascalz (Dez & Wentz) will be taking on the Deaners (Cody & Jake) in tag team action on tomorrow’s Countdown to Glory pre-show, which takes place directly ahead of the Bound For Glory pay per view.
BREAKING: @DezmondXavier and @zachary_wentz will face @CodyDeaner and @JakeSomething_ during the LIVE Countdown to Glory pre-show SATURDAY at 7pm ET on @AXSTV and IMPACT's digital platforms. #BFG2020 pic.twitter.com/IFzh8c4l6N
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 23, 2020
Also on tomorrow’s pre-show will be MMA legend Ken Shamrock’s IMPACT Hall of Fame induction.