WWE has announced a new matchup for this Tuesday’s edition of NXT on the USA network.

Gallus (Wolfgang & Joe Coffey) will be taking on Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe in tag team action at the event, which takes place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

-Michin vs. Jaida Parker in a street fight

-Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice face off

-New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne) vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

-Wendy Choo vs. Carlee Bright

-Trick Williams, Shawn Spears, Ethan Page, and Je’Von Evans contract signing for NXT Heatwave

