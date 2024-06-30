WWE has announced a new matchup for this Tuesday’s edition of NXT on the USA network.
Gallus (Wolfgang & Joe Coffey) will be taking on Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe in tag team action at the event, which takes place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
After weeks of back and forth, @_Tysonwwe_ and @TyriekIgwe_WWE will go head-to-head with Gallus THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT!
8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/wQ4HiYseCJ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 30, 2024
-Michin vs. Jaida Parker in a street fight
-Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice face off
-New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne) vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger
-Wendy Choo vs. Carlee Bright
-Trick Williams, Shawn Spears, Ethan Page, and Je’Von Evans contract signing for NXT Heatwave
-Gallus (Joe Coffey & Wolfgang) vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe