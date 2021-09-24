AEW President Tony Khan appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to discuss the fallout of last week’s Dynamite: Grand Slam special, as well as talk all things pro-wrestling.

During his interview Khan revealed a new matchup for next week’s episode of Dynamite. Cody Rhodes will be teaming up with Lee Johnson to take on the duo of Matt Sydal and Dante Martin from Top Flight.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NEXT WEEK’S DYNAMITE:

-Miro versus Sammy Guevara for the TNT championship

-Cody Rhodes/Lee Johnson versus Matt Sydal/Dante Martin