Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing that the Briscoe Brothers will be taking on the duo of Demonic Flamita and Flip Gordon at the August 21st Glory By Honor night two event from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Full details, including an updated card for the show, can be found below.

“The Mercenary” Flip Gordon and Demonic Flamita have a heated history as opponents, but they’ll be partners at Glory By Honor Night 2 on Aug. 21 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena when they take on Jay and Mark Briscoe in tag team action.

When Gordon and Flamita faced each other last year, Gordon won the match and then ripped off Flamita’s mask, the ultimate disrespect one can show a luchador. Flamita won the rematch several months ago, but Gordon again unmasked him.

All of that occurred before Flamita embraced his dark side and transformed into Demonic Flamita. He and Gordon now share a similar philosophy, which is to win at all costs and show no respect for their opponents.

Gordon, by the way, could enter this match as the new ROH World Champion. He challenges Bandido for the title at Glory By Honor Night 1.

As for the Briscoes, they are finally on the same page after settling their differences in the Fight on the Farm earlier this month. As per Papa Briscoe’s demand, Jay and Mark started at the bottom as they embarked on their quest to win their 12th ROH World Tag Team Title.

Since reuniting, the Briscoes are 2-0 and looking every bit like the baddest tag team on the planet.

Will the Briscoes stay on track? Or will they be derailed by Gordon and Demonic Flamita? Join us live or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

GLORY BY HONOR NIGHT 2:

SATURDAY, AUG. 21

BELL TIME: 7 PM ET

2300 ARENA

2300 S SWANSON ST.

PHILADELPHIA, PA 19148

For tickets, click here

ALREADY SIGNED:

STEEL CAGE MATCH

MATT TAVEN vs. VINCENT

(TAVEN’S ROH WORLD TITLE SHOT IS AT STAKE)

ROH WORLD CHAMPION BANDIDO & REY HORUS vs. RUSH & ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION DRAGON LEE

JAY & MARK BRISCOE vs. FLIP GORDON & DEMONIC FLAMITA