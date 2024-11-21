All Elite Wrestling has announced a tag team match for this week’s episode of Rampage.

Mina Shirakawa & Mariah May will be in action on this week’s show, with their opponents yet to be announced.

As of this writing, this is the first match announced for the show.

Before the Champagne Championship Celebration at #AEWFullGear, Mina Shirakawa & the #AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May will be in tag team action on #AEWRampage! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@MariahMayx | @MinaShirakawa pic.twitter.com/GcQaNJp17T — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 21, 2024

Additionally, The Rizzler is coming to AEW Full Gear 2024.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the Costco Guys are bringing The Rizzler in for AJ’s match with QT Marshall.

The Rizzler will serve as the guest timekeeper for Costco Guy AJ’s match with QT Marshall on the Zero Hour pre-show.

THE COSTCO GUYS ARE BRINGING THE RIZZLER TO FULL GEAR!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/sleRjutWJp — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) November 21, 2024

