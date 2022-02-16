Violence Is Forever is scheduled to be at tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping.

Former MLW stars Kevin Ku and Dominik Garrini are scheduled to be in Nashville for tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping, according to Fightful Select. Ku and Garrini attended the recent Dynamite in Cleveland, where they are based, but they weren’t backstage or involved in any segments.

There’s no word yet on what Ku and Garrini will be doing at Dynamite, but word is that they are scheduled to participate in some capacity.

Ku and Garrini gained their MLW releases back in January, and both sides spoke well of one another upon the departures. They had been with MLW since late 2020.

