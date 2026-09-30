Sinner and Saint have opened up about their decision to request their releases from TNA Wrestling earlier this year.

Judas Icarus and Travis Williams were granted their releases from the promotion during the summer of 2026 and have since returned to the independent scene full-time, working for promotions in the United States and overseas.

During an appearance on “In The Weeds,” Icarus explained that while the team valued its time in TNA and the experience of working with names such as Josh Alexander and Eric Young, they eventually reached a point where they wanted a greater opportunity to establish themselves as a tag team.

“We had just been there for a pretty long time and we had been really happy with a lot of the experience that we had gotten and gotten to work with Josh Alexander and Eric Young, I think specifically were big highlights and getting to do that for so long,” Icarus said.

“I think it just got to a point where we really wanted to show that we were tag team wrestlers and that that was our speciality and that’s what we were there for.”

Icarus said they did not feel there was much interest in moving forward with them in that capacity at the time, leading the duo to believe going elsewhere was their best opportunity to prove themselves.

“It felt like… there wasn’t too big of an interest in running with that at the moment and I think — I just felt like we had to prove ourselves and we wanted the chance to do that so I think, yeah, asking for our release was kind of the best route for us, just as far as, yeah, going back out there and being able to prove ourselves again I think.”

He added that succeeding as a tag team was what originally brought them to TNA, and they wanted the opportunity to showcase that side of themselves again.

“Because that’s kind of how we got there in the first place, right? As tag team wrestlers. I think we wanted to just show ourselves (the) best we could again. Put ourselves out there so I think, yeah, that’s what we’re doing now.”

Williams echoed his partner’s comments, describing their departure as an opportunity to bet on themselves and take control of the next stage of their careers.

“I would just say yeah, give ourselves an opportunity and kind of bet on ourselves, and kind of pick up the ball on our own, which is just something that I think we both knew we needed to do for a little bit,” Williams said. “But yeah, everything Judas said — 10-fold — and then also prove ourselves to ourself I think was another thing as well.”

Williams noted that their goal was not only to prove themselves to others, but to test what they could accomplish by competing against top talent around the world.

“As much as we needed to prove ourselves to everyone else, I think just being, ‘We can do this. This is something we know we can do and we could prove that ourselves and gotta go test ourselves against the best,’ whether that’s in Germany or whether that’s in England or whether that’s Wales… Check, check and check…”

Sinner and Saint will continue that run on October 3, when they challenge for the MLP Canadian Tag Team Championship at Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s Northern Rising event.