IMPACT Wrestling has announced that Violence By Design will defend the tag team titles against the Good Brothers in a Lumberjack match at the promotion’s upcoming tapings from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The tapings are set for March 19th and March 20th, It is not currently known what night the tag title match will take place.
Check out the announcement below.
The television trucks of #IMPACTonAXSTV come to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA for two nights of must-see action featuring all your favorite @IMPACTWRESTLING stars!@CodyDeaner @bigjoedoering vs @MachineGunKA @The_BigLG
Tickets: https://t.co/IHx65Io2wL pic.twitter.com/GzQ1YZO0C3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 13, 2022