AEW has announced the following matchups for next week’s Dynamite on TNT, which will feature the Young Bucks defending the AEW tag team titles against the Inner Circle’s Santana and Ortiz. Check it out below.

-Young Bucks versus Santana/Ortiz for the AEW tag team championship

-Matt and Mike Sydal versus FTR

-Hangman Page/Matt Hardy/Private Party versus Hybrid-2/Chaos Project

-Serena Deeb versus Riho women eliminator tournament round one

-Sting Calls out Team Taz