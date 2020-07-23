Tag Team Title Match and More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced it’s lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. Check it out below.

-Cody Rhodes will defend the TNT championship in another open challenge

-Diamante versus Hikaru Shida (announced earlier by Tony Khan)

-Darby Allin/Jon Moxley versus Ricky Starks/Brian Cage in a Tornado Tag match

-Best Friends/Orange Cassidy/Luchasaurus/Jungle Boy versus The Inner Circle

-Kenny Omega/Hangman Page versus Dark Order for the AEW tag team championship

Full results to tonight’s Dynamite here.