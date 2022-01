AEW has announced the lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which features Jurassic Express defending the AEW tag team championship against the Dark Order. Check it out below.

-Jurassic Express versus The Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) for the AEW tag team championship

-Adam Cole versus Trent Beretta

-Shawn Spears versus Andrew Everett

-Kris Statlander/Leyla Hirsch/Red Velvet versus Nyla Rose/Penelope Ford

-A look at the rivalry between Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez