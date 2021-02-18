On tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT The Young Bucks defeated Santana and Ortiz to retain the tag team titles, meaning that the brothers Jackson will now be defending against Chris Jericho and MJF at the March 3rd Revolution pay per view.

Cody Rhodes also announced that there will be a “Face of the Revolution” ladder match taking place at the pay per view, with the winner receiving a future opportunity at Darby Allin and the TNT championship. The first entrants for the match are Cody, SCU’s Scorpio Sky, and Penta El Zero M.

UPDATED MATCH CARD FOR REVOLUTION:

-The Young Bucks versus Chris Jericho/MJF for the AEW tag team championship

-Hikaru Shida versus tournament winner for the AEW women’s championship

-Sting/Darby Allin versus Team Taz (Ricky Starks & Brian Cage) Street Fight

-Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match

-Matt Hardy versus Adam “Hangman” Page