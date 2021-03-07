Tonight AEW presents their Revolution pay per view from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, which will feature a huge surprise talent signing and the promotion’s first ever exploding barbed wire deathmatch.

While there is still a hint of secrecy going into the event, one thing that has been determined is the show’s opening bout. President Tony Khan recently revealed during his appearance on AEW Unrestricted that the tag team title bout between the Young Bucks and the Inner Circle (Chris Jericho and MJF) will open Revolution, a feud that has only gotten more personal following Jericho and MJF’s attack on Papa Buck on Dynamite.

Our coverage for Revolution begins at 7pm EST for the Buy In. Check out Khan’s appearance on AEW Unrestricted below.